Robert Lewandowski determined to leave Bayern Munich amid Barcelona, Chelsea interest

Robert Lewandowski has told German outlet Bild that he hasn’t been offered a new contract by Bayern Munich and that he has decided to leave the club this summer.

Since joining Bayern as a free agent from Borussia Dortmund in 2014, the 33-year-old has scored 344 goals and made 72 assists in 374 games in all competitions for the Bavarians, playing a huge role in their eight Bundesliga title wins, three DFB-Pokal triumphs, and the 2020 Champions League glory.

“I’ve received no contract offer from FC Bayern and decided to leave,” the Poland international told Bild. “We need to find the best solution for me and for the club.”

Talks on the subject are set to take place between the Bundesliga champions and Lewandowski’s agent Pini Zahavi, and as things stand at the moment, everyone at Bayern remains firm that Lewandowski will not be allowed to leave the Allianz Arena before his contract expires in 2023. Further more, their words are completely at odds with what Lewandowski himself is saying.

Bayern’s Kahn on Lewandowski: “It’s not something that causes us a headache. We made an offer to his agent. He rejected this offer”, he told @br24sport via @iMiaSanMia. 🔴 #FCBayern “The fact is: Lewa has a contract and he will fulfill it. Stop, basta!”, Kahn added. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 15, 2022

In case Lewandowski and his representatives manage somehow to negotiate an exit from Bayern, Barcelona are reportedly his preferred choice and the media in Spain, along with Romano, claim he is set to reject offers from elsewhere.

However, according to The Guardian, Chelsea are very much interested in acquiring his services and they apparently aren’t daunted by his preference towards the Catalan club. If no breakthrough is found between Barcelona and Bayern, the London Blues are ready to step into the fray and put their own ideas on the table.