Juventus to sign Angel Di Maria?

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus have reached an agreement ‘in principle’ with the representatives of Angel Di Maria over a free transfer for the Argentinian winger when his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of the season. On the other hand, Fabrizio Romano says the talks about the move are still ongoing and nothing has been agreed as of yet.

But both sources obviously see the Italian giants as the next club in Di Maria’s illustrious career.

Di Maria spent four relatively successful years at Real Madrid, crowning his spell in the Spanish capital with the 2014 Champions League trophy. Then he played for Manchester United for a year, before arriving to Paris in 2015 for a reported fee of just over €60m.

In all competitions, he’s made a total of 294 appearances in all competitions for PSG, scoring 92 goals and producing 118 assists.