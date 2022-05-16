Arsenal loanee Kostas Mavropanos set for permanent Stuttgart switch

Kostas Mavropanos joined VfB Stuttgart on a two-year loan in 2020, with an obligation for the Bundesliga club to make the deal permanent should they stay in the German top flight at the end of the agreed period. That has now been secured, thanks to their final-round triumph over FC Koln which meant they finished equal on points with Hertha Berlin, but above the playoffs-bound club from the capital on goal-difference.

Stuttgart paid an initial loan fee of £500,000 to sign the Greek defender on loan, and now they’ll pay Arsenal around £3m more in one payment, with further £1.5m to potentially come through bonuses.

The 24-year-old was heavily hampered by injuries during his spell in North London, and he represented the Gunners on no more than eight occasions in all competitions.