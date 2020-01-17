Manchester United, Inter Milan Reach Agreement For Ashley Young Transfer

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are bound to loss their club captain during the January transfer window since Ashley Young is set to complete a move to join Inter Milan as soon as this weekend.

The Serie A giants had expressed interest in completing a move for Young earlier this month and while United’s manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer first rejected the idea of Young leaving the side, eventually both sides have come to an agreement to allow the former Aston Villa winger to leave the club.

Young is expected to sign an 18-month deal with Inter Milan, meaning he would move to Italy until the end of the 2020-21 season.

The former England international, who joined Manchester United back in 2011, only registered 18 appearances in all competitions with The Red Devils this term. He lost his place on the squad during the course of the campaign and he was viewed as the club’s fourth-best alternative at full-back. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams were reportedly ahead of him on Solskjaer’s pecking order.

With that in mind, leaving United seems like a logical move for Young. Especially if he still wants to have a shot at representing England during the 2020 European Championships.

Throughout his career, Young has made 202 starts for the club, amassing a further 59 appearances as a substitute, and has scored 19 goals.