Hakan Calhanoglu close to new Milan deal

Hakan Calhanoglu is in the last year of his contact with AC Milan, and Manchester United have reportedly been hoping to convince him next month to sign a pre-contract to join them in the summer as a free agent. However, according to Tuttosport, the attacking midfielder is close to agreeing a new deal with the Rossoneri instead.

Calhanoglu has been a very important player for Milan this season as the seven-time European champions push to win their first Serie A title after 10 years. He played in all 11 top-flight games so far, starting 10 and coming on off the bench once. Overall, he’s had 10 goal involvements (five goals, five assists) in 17 appearances in all competitions for Stefano Pioli’s team.

Having signed Edinson Cavani from Paris Saint-Germain this summer as a free agent, United are keen on bringing further attacking reinforcements by all accounts. Their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho hasn’t yielded results nor is it likely to. They’ve been linked with a potential deal to exchange midfielder Paul Pogba for Paulo Dybala as well, so Calhnoglu obviously wasn’t the only attacking player they were interested in.

Be that as it may, it seems the 26-year-old Turkey international won’t be heading to Old Trafford any time soon. Milan are currently on the rise, and the project unfolding at the San Siro in this moment in time could prove just the thing they need to make their star players realize they don’t need to go elsewhere to compete for and win major trophies.