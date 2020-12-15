Arsenal trying to resolve Ozil situation

According to the club technical director Edu, Arsenal are trying to get a dialog going with Mesut Ozil and his representatives. However, it remains unclear what exactly the aim of these talks is, apart from trying to resolve the current impasse in their relationship with the player.

The 32-year-old attacking midfielder has been left out of Arsenal’s Premier League and Europa League squads for the first half of the season, a decision which caused a lot of talk in recent months. The talk intensified in the last few weeks as the Gunners slumped to 15th place in the Premier League table, linking four consecutive home defeats in the league.

It’s been clear that a player like Ozil was exactly what was missing in those matches, but it remains to be seen if the German will be given a chance in the second half of the campaign, or if they’re actually trying to get him to leave the club in January, six months before his £350,000-a-week contract expires.

“I talked to him, Mikel talked to his agent, I talked to his agent about some possibilities, not fighting, just some things to try and help each other. The way we see his future at the club, the way we see him here. It’s quite clear,” Edu has been quoted in saying.