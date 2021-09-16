PSG expect Mbappe to stay past next summer

According to sporting director Leonardo, Paris Saint-Germain expect Kylian Mbappe to sign a new contract between now and the end of the season and remain in the French capital past next summer.

Mbappe is in his final year of contract at the Parc des Princes and has so far refused to extend it. Real Madrid are reportedly pushing hard to sign him on a free transfer next summer after seeing three big-money offers rejected, and the forward himself is keen on making the move to the recently renovated Santiago Bernabeu. However, the Ligue 1 side are obviously hoping that won’t be the case.

Speaking to French television Canal Plus, Leonardo said that Mbappe staying in Paris for the 2021-22 season was the only possible scenario.

“The fact that he’s staying, that was the only thing that could happen,” he said.

“We never thought about doing all this without Kylian. We were not happy with the behaviour of Real Madrid. We were clear about the offer they made. It was not enough from our point of view. It was less than what we paid. As for their last offer, it never arrived.”

“I don’t see Kylian leaving at the end of this season. Mbappe’s relationship with PSG is deep. I don’t think anyone here sees the future without him.”

Meanwhile, reports coming from Spain claiming that Real president Florentino Perez wants to build another ‘Galactico’ era around the 22-year-old France international appear frequently, though they add that Mbappe is not their only target.