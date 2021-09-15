West Ham to demand over £100m for Declan Rice

West Ham’s Declan Rice has been linked with departure from the London Stadium for several years now. Chelsea were the club mentioned most frequently for a long time, but Manchester United have recently been credited with interest in his services as well.

Rice’s stock rose significantly following his exploits at the Euros this year as England reached the final of the tournament, and according to football.london, the Hammers have no intention to sell at this point. His contract still has almost three years left to run and the club have the option to extend it by another year, which puts them in a strong position to decline all offers.

However, both Chelsea and United are still very much interested, though it is believed it would take a bid of over £100 million to prize him away from West Ham.