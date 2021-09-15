Leicester’s Youri Tielemans open to everything amid transfer speculation

Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans has revealed he is open to all possible options regarding his future.

The 24-year-old midfielder was linked with Liverpool for a while with reports suggesting the Merseysiders viewed him as a possible replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, and Real Madrid were later credited with interest as well. According to Fabrizio Romano, there will be plenty of clubs after his signature at the end of this season, when his contract at the King Power Stadium enters its final 12 months.

Tielemans rose through the youth ranks at Anderlecht and was promoted to the first team there in 2013. Four years later, he made his way to AS Monaco. Leicester brought him in in January 2019 on loan for the remaining part of the season, and they made the deal permanent the following summer for a reported fee of €45 million. Since then, he’s made a total of 113 appearances in all competitions for the Foxes, scoring 18 goals and providing his teammates with 19 assists. Primarily a central, box-to-box midfielder, Tielemans is quite capable of providing protection for the back line, or playing further up as a No.10 if needed. He also has 44 caps and four goals as a Belgium international.

“There’s no update [on the future] really. I’m open to everything. The transfer market has just closed, but I want to keep as many options as I can open,” Tielemans told Sky Sports.

“As long as I’m here I will give everything for the club. I’ve already done so, but I will do so even more. The contract situation is just something that is going on in football, it’s a normal situation.

“There are talks going on – I’m not saying I’m going to sign, I’m not saying I’m not going to sign. We will see.”