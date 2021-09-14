Leon Goretzka agrees new Bayern Munich contract

According to German outlet Kicker, Bayern Munich have reached an agreement with Leon Goretzka over a new five-year contract.

The midfielder joined the Bavarians from Schalke 04 in 2018 and has so far made 117 competitive appearances for the club, scoring 25 goals and producing 26 assists. He has been an important part of Bayern’s successes since, helping them win three Bundesliga titles, two DFB-Pokal trophies and the 2019/20 Champions League.

The 27-year-old Germany international is in the final year of his current contract, and there have been reports suggesting Manchester United could make a move for his services as soon as in January.

However, it seems Goretzka won’t be leaving the Allianz Arena just yet.