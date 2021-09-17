Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta rules out Jack Wilshere return

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has ruled out the possibility of the club offering Jack Wilshere a new contract at this point.

This matter became a topic of conversation in the media after the 29-year-old midfielder, a free agent since the start of the summer following the expiration of his short-term deal with Bournemouth, expressed a strong regret that he had declined to extend his decade-long Arsenal spell in 2018. He opted to join West Ham instead, and his career took a notable turn for the worse at that point as injuries continued hampering his efforts.

Arteta recently expressed support for Wilshere at a time of struggle and even said that the doors at the club would always be open for his former teammate. Wilshere himself reacted to his words by saying he would be interested in a return to the Emirates, and he expected the talks on the subject to take place very soon.

The talks did happen, as Arteta revealed in his press conference ahead of the Gunners’ trip to Turf Moor to take on Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday, and he announced that Wilshere would indeed be coming back – but only to train with his team, while ruling out an actual contract offer at this point.

“We are willing to help him as much as we possibly can,” the Spaniard added. “He knows that and that’s the situation.”

Between 2008 and 2018, a period which included loan spells with Bolton Wanderers and Bournemouth, Wilshere made a total of 198 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal, scoring 14 goals and contributing 30 assists.