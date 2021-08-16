Jordan Henderson agrees new Liverpool contract

Jordan Henderson has reached an agreement on principle with Liverpool over a new contract, as reported by David Ornstein for The Athletic.

Liverpool lost the services of Georginio Wijnaldum on a free transfer earlier this summer, and the developments around their captain seemed on the same path for a while. The club’s obvious priority this summer has been to renew the deals for their key players, and Henderson was one of them.

Right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, midfielder Fabinho, goalkeeper Alisson Becker and defender Virgil van Dijk have all signed their new deals already. Talks with Henderson on that subject went on for a long time, but a recent report claimed there was a big problem there. He was apparently unimpressed by the club’s initial offer, which didn’t seem to reflect his importance in the team and consequently, he was worried about his devised role for the future.

With his current deal set to expire in 2023, it looked quite possible for the 31-year-old midfielder to leave Anfield, either this year or the next.

However, such a prospect obviously didn’t appeal to manager Jurgen Klopp. The German said a few days ago he expected the situation to be ‘sorted’ soon, and Orstein reports that it was Klopp himself who played a key role in the club improving their offer to Henderson.

Be that as it may, the deal agreed warrants three more years of Henderson at Liverpool, with one more to come providing certain appearance-based conditions are met. It seems that in this matter, a repeat of the Wijnaldum standoff has been successfully avoided.