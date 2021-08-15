Spurs stand firm on Harry Kane stance

Tottenham Hotspur remain firm in their stance that Harry Kane will not be sold this summer, according to The Times.

The striker has been of strong interest to Manchester City after his willingness to move to pastures new in search of trophies and Champions League football was made known. The Premier League champions reportedly had an offer of £100 million rejected by Spurs in June, with the North London club chairman Daniel Levy apparently unwilling to do any kind of a deal.

There was still belief that a bid of £160m might change that stance, but for that it now appears too late. There is just over two weeks before the summer transfer window closes, and if they agreed to a sale now, Spurs would have no time to sound out and sign a suitable replacement. Therefore, it seems Kane will be staying put for the 2021-22 season, at the end of which he will enter the final two years of his contract, and the situation is likely to be reassessed at that point.

Despite City boss Pep Guardiola claiming on several occasions his club would not be able to sign a striker this summer for financial reasons, they’ve already snatched Jack Grealish from Aston Villa (admittedly, not a striker) for £100m, and they’re obviously ready to spend at least as much (reportedly even more) on Kane.

Nonetheless, Guardiola doesn’t seem too confident about his team’s form right now, and he expects another slow start to their league campaign due to the majority of his players missing a large part of the pre-season preparations.