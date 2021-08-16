Hector Bellerin wants Arsenal exit

Hector Bellerin is keen to leave Arsenal this summer amid worries about a lack of regular game-time this season, according to The Athletic.

The right-back has been linked with departure from the Emirates for a while now, with first Paris Saint-Germain, and later Inter Milan, credited with strong interest. However, both PSG and the Nerazzurri have solved their respective right-back problems since, with Achraf Hakimi joining PSG from Inter and the Serie A champions signing Denzel Dumfries from PSV Eindhoven as a replacement.

Nonetheless, Bellerin still wants to go and seek for first-team opportunities away from Arsenal, as he strives to be in the Spain squad at the World Cup in Qatar next year. He has informed manager Mikel Arteta of his desire and his representatives have contacted technical director Edu with a plan of exit devised by themselves, but that’s as far as the situation has gone at this point.