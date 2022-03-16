Robert Lewandowski wants new contract or to leave Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski will be entering the final year of his contract at Bayern Munich at the end of the season, and according to Fabrizio Romano, he wants the club to either offer him a new deal, or to allow him to leave this summer.

The Poland international is perhaps the best striker in the world right now, but he’s also 33 years old and obviously aware that his incredible form might not last for much longer. Therefore, he understandably wants his future clear and settled, and having scored 337 goals in 365 matches in all competitions for Bayern, along with contributing 69 assists, he may justly believe he has earned the guarantees he craves from the club.

New deal in the summer or Robert Lewandowski will be prepared to leave Bayern immediately, even if his current contract expires in 2023. 🔴 #Bayern The situation has not changed and there are still no talks between club and agents. It’s up to Bayern, now. https://t.co/RatOyMw6gL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 16, 2022

Having gone through several youth setups in Poland, Lewandowski joined Borussia Dortmund in 2010, and under the tutorship of current Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, he quickly established himself as a striker whose name is known across Europe. Four years later, however, he controversially joined current Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola at Bayern as a free agent after running down his Dortmund contract.

In the nearly eight years gone since, he’s helped Bayern win seven Bundesliga titles, four DFB-Pokal trophies and the 2020 Champions League, followed by the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Real Madrid have been credited with strong interest in his services in the past, as have his former bosses at Manchester City and Liverpool.

It will, however, be interesting to see who his potential suitors are at the moment. At his age, he obviously cannot be a central figure of any long-term project, but he would certainly be a worthy addition for any team in the world for the next two or three years, providing his fitness levels remain high.