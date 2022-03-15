Fiorentina and Arsenal in talks over permanent Lucas Torreira transfer

Having fallen completely out of favour at Arsenal under Mikel Arteta, Lucas Torreira spent the 2020-21 season on loan at Atletico Madrid and joined Fiorentina last summer, also on a temporary basis.

However, according to Fabrizio Romano, the loan deal includes an option for the Italian club to make the deal permanent for €15 million and being completely happy with the contribution the 26-year-old Uruguayan midfielder has made at the Artemio Franchi Stadium so far, Fiorentina have open talks with Arsenal in order to finalize the business.

In all competitions, Torreira has made a total of 27 appearances for Fiorentina, scoring three goals and adding an assists to his name as well from his role as a defensive midfielder.