Real Madrid prepare new contract for Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid are currently preparing an offer of a new contract for Vinicius Junior, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Spanish giants are believed to be in pole position to clinch the signing of Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer at the end of the season, and that may have caused some doubt about the future for Vinicius, with both players preferring to play on the left side of the attacking line. However, Real are obviously keen to show Vinicius that Mbappe’s arrival does not mean his place at the club would be in any danger.

Club president Florentino Perez wants Mbappe and Vinicius to play together.