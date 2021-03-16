Liverpool to revive Sander Berge interest

Liverpool are set to reignite their interest in Sander Berge of Sheffield United this summer, according to Eurosport.

The 23-year-old joined the Blades from KRC Genk in January last year for a reported fee of €24 million, after a glowing spell in the Champions League group stages where he faced Liverpool twice and received face-to-face praise from Reds manager Jurgen Klopp.

He fitted in well with Chris Wilder’s designs at the time and helped his new team complete a surprisingly fine campaign, before things fell apart this term. In 2020-21, Berge played 13 matches in the Premier League so far, with the last one being against Manchester United in December when he picked up a tendon problem which required surgery. He remains out of action to this day and no return date has been set for now.

The Blades are all but confirmed for relegation at the end of the season. They sit deep at the bottom of the table at the moment with 14 points to their name, the same as the gap between them and Newcastle United in 17th place. Wilder has already left the club. Several players are expected to head out too, and Berge is one of them.

The Norwegian has also been of interest to Aston Villa, but if Liverpool do make their move, Anfield will be his likelier destination by far. The fallen champions appear to have started planning for life without Georginio Wijnaldum, whose contract expires at the end of the season, though some reports suggest the Dutchman may yet sign a new one with a move to Barcelona no longer a possibility.