Nagelsmann and Koeman react to Barcelona job speculation

Newly elected Barcelona president Joan Laporta, who is back at the club for his second spell in charge, reportedly wants RB Leipzig head coach to come in and replace Ronald Koeman in the Camp Nou dugout.

Several sources insist Koeman was never seen as a long-term solution at the Catalan club, and it seems that Laporta’s arrival to the post previously held by Josep Maria Bartomeu, hasn’t changed anything in that aspect.

It was only to be expected that both Koeman and Nagelsmann would be asked about these claims sooner or later.

As relayed by AS, Koeman has absolutely no interest in them whatsoever, insisting rather that it’s a ‘matter for the media’.

It’s worth noting that Barcelona aren’t having the greatest of seasons under the former Netherlands boss. They are currently third in the La Liga table, seven points behind Atletico Madrid at the top and one behind arch-rivals Real Madrid, though the Catalans have a game in hand on both. Further more, they’ve been knocked out of the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16, and they’re struggling to convince six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi to sign a new deal with his current one expiring this summer.

As for Nagelsmann, the rumours don’t seem to be bothering him any more than Koeman. The 33-year-old coach says it would be disrespectful to talk about these matters, as both Barcelona and Bayern Munich, with whom he has also been linked, have ‘great coaches’ who are under contracts, just as he is at Leipzig.