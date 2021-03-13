New Liverpool contract a priority for Georginio Wijnaldum

Georginio Wijnaldum’s priority at the moment is to agree and sign a new contract at Liverpool after Barcelona ‘closed the door’ on the possibility of his arrival, according to Spanish publication Sport.

Liverpool signed Wijnaldum from Newcastle United back in 2016, and the midfielder is still on his original five-year contract which is set to expire in a few months.

Stories of Barcelona’s interest appeared last summer and the rumours of head coach Ronald Koeman being keen to reunite with the player he had coached at the Netherlands national team grew apace. No offer came Liverpool’s way though, with the Catalan club going through massive turmoil at the time and focusing mainly on keeping six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi at the Camp Nou.

Many believe that Barcelona will come for Wijnaldum this summer, being able to sign him for free, but it seems the rise of 18-year-old Ilaix Moriba through the ranks and the club’s intention of putting their faith in youth have changed their stance on the Dutchman. Moriba is believed to possess many of the qualities Koeman sees in Wijnaldum, which makes the signing of the 30-year-old on a potentially high-wage contract unnecessary.

Even though reports elsewhere have linked him with the likes of Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain, the Spanish publication claim Wijnaldum’s preference is now to sign a new contract at Liverpool.

If so, it will be a very welcome piece of news for the recently fallen Premier League champions. Wijnaldum has been the most consistent part of Jurgen Klopp’s team over the last four and a half years and has made vital contribution to their success in that time, not least in the 2019 Champions League semifinal against Barcelona.