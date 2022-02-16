Kylian Mbappe future still undecided

Much has been said in recent weeks about the future of Kylian Mbappe, whose contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of the season. Many believe the 23-year-old to have already decided to join Real Madrid as a free agent after his plan to push a move through last summer failed. In Spain, the media have reported that everything is already agreed for Mbappe to make the Santiago Bernabeu switch and the clubs are apparently only waiting for the Champions League round-of-16 tie between them to be over to make an official announcement.

However, Mbappe himself firmly insists that’s not the case and that his future remains undecided. PSG are still hoping to persuade him to stay put and continue playing alongside the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Having scored a brilliant late winner in the first leg against Real on Tuesday, Mbappe spoke to the media after the match.

“I play in one of the best clubs in the world,” he said. “I’m always going to give 100% throughout the entire season and then we’ll see what happens after.”