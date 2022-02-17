Kylian Mbappe considering stunning new PSG contract offer

According to the Independent, Kylian Mbappe is currently considering the latest offer of a new contract from Paris Saint-Germain, having rejected their advances so far. This one would apparently see him earn close to £1 million (around €1.2m) per week, making him the best paid football player in the world by some distance.

Mbappe was reportedly keen on joining Real Madrid last summer and a number of huge offers for his services came PSG’s way, but the Ligue 1 giants were not interested. Chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi always maintained the stance that Mbappe would not be leaving Paris any time soon, and it seems they’ve decided to show how serious their intention to keep one of the hottest prospects in the game is.

Reports in Spain have suggested that Mbappe has already agreed to join Real as a free agent when his current deal expires at the end of the season, and that the official announcement will be made once the clash between the two teams in the round of 16 of the Champions League is over. The first leg, played in Paris, ended 1-0 in favour of the hosts, with Mbappe himself scoring a brilliant late winner.

However, the player himself recently dismissed such claims by saying his future remained undecided. Further more, if an offer of €1.2 million per week (as a basic salary) has indeed been put on his table, that’s not something he’d be quick to turn down.

Real president Florentino Perez, who was reportedly disappointed by head coach Carlo Ancelotti’s defensive approach to the match in Paris, is said to be working on a plan to establish a new ‘Galactico’ era at the club.