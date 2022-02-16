West Ham to open Jarrod Bowen contract talks

West Ham United intend to open talks with Jarrod Bowen and his representatives over a new contract, hoping to ward off the reported interest in the winger from Liverpool.

Bowen’s numbers this season are impressive. He’s had 18 goal involvements (eight goals and 10 assists) in 25 Premier League appearances so far, and only Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah is ahead of him in that aspect. But with Salah’s contract about to enter its final 12 months and the talks with the Egyptian not progressing as well as the club supporters would’ve hoped, it seems the Merseysiders are working on identifying potential long-term successors.

Bowen was on target for the Hammers on Sunday, scoring the opening goal in a 2-2 draw played away to Leicester City. David Moyes’s team are now in fifth place, just two points off Manchester United in fourth.

Like Salah, Bowen prefers to play on the right flank, but he is very capable of giving defences problems by coming in off the left or through central areas as well. The 25-year-old has over three years remaining on his current deal, but West Ham are obviously keen to reward his contribution on the pitch with improved personal terms, as well as to prolong his commitment and raise his market value.

Liverpool already signed a winger last month, with Luis Diaz coming in from FC Porto, though the Colombian prefers to play on the left and could prove a worthy replacement for Sadio Mane. Both Mane and Salah turn 30 this year, while Roberto Firmino turns 31. Firmino, however, already shares his spot in the team with Diogo Jota.