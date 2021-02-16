Greenwood signs new Manchester United contract, Liverpool open Kelleher talks

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United and Liverpool have both been working on securing the futures of young players who have gotten themselves noticed this term.

Mason Greenwood has signed a new contract with United set to keep him at Old Trafford until the summer of 2025, it has been officially confirmed. Reports suggest its terms are an improvement on his previous deal, which would be both expected and deserved by the 19-year-old forward.

This season, Greenwood has so far played 29 times in all competitions for the first team, which is quite an achievement at such an age. He has managed to find the opposition net on four occasions, with five assists thrown into the mix as well, and he doesn’t look out of place playing alongside players like Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are looking to tie down a young talent of their own for the long term. According to the Irish Examiner, they’ve opened the talks with Caoimhin Kelleher over a new contract.



The 22-year-old goalkeeper has now established himself as the second choice for the spot between the posts, surpassing Adrian as the preferred backup option for regular first choice in the role, Alisson Becker. He has made five first-team appearances this term – two of which were in the Premier League, which is far from bad for a young goalkeeper at a club where there already is a world-class one.

Kelleher’s current deal runs until the summer of 2022, which means it is now in its final 18 months. A year from now, he would be free to talk to clubs outside England to arrange a free transfer, but Liverpool are obviously determined not to let that happen.