Alaba confirms Bayern departure, destination unknown

By Veselin Trajkovic -
Speaking in a press conference, David Alaba has confirmed that he’ll be leaving Bayern Munich at the end of the season in search of a new challenge, but he also said that he still hasn’t made up his mind about where he’ll be going.

Real Madrid are still widely seen as the favourites to land the 29-year-old Austria international on a free transfer, but reports also say that he has contract offers from Chelsea and Liverpool on his table as well.

During his 11-year stint at the Allianz Stadium, Alaba won nine Bundesliga titles and is on course for the 10th, six DFB-Pokal trophies, the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup twice each. He has also been named Austrian Player of the Year seven times.

