Alaba confirms Bayern departure, destination unknown

Speaking in a press conference, David Alaba has confirmed that he’ll be leaving Bayern Munich at the end of the season in search of a new challenge, but he also said that he still hasn’t made up his mind about where he’ll be going.

🗣️ @David_Alaba: "I have made the decision to leave #FCBayern at the end of this season and try something new. It obviously wasn't an easy decision – I've been here for 13 years and the club means a lot to me."#MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/XJXIkSvYzb — 🏆🏆🏆FC Bayern English🏆🏆🏆 (@FCBayernEN) February 16, 2021

Real Madrid are still widely seen as the favourites to land the 29-year-old Austria international on a free transfer, but reports also say that he has contract offers from Chelsea and Liverpool on his table as well.

During his 11-year stint at the Allianz Stadium, Alaba won nine Bundesliga titles and is on course for the 10th, six DFB-Pokal trophies, the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup twice each. He has also been named Austrian Player of the Year seven times.