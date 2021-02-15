Bayern and Norwich in Max Aarons talks

Bayern Munich have contacted Norwich City to inquire about the price they would have to pay to sign Max Aarons in the summer, and according to Sky Sports, they have been told they’d have to part with a sum between £30m and £35m for the services of the right-back.

Aarons, has represented England at the Under-18 and Under-21 level. His talents have been extensively scouted by Manchester United this term as they seek to add some cover and competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and he reportedly came close to joining Barcelona last summer only for the deal to collapse at the last minute.

The 21-year-old is under contract with the Canaries until the summer of 2024. This term he has made 31 appearances in all competitions so far, scoring one and assisting three goals.