Arsenal agree Ozil contract termination

Arsenal have reached an agreement in principle with Mesut Ozil to terminate his contract early, with the player now poised to join Fenerbahce on a free transfer, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic.

Ozil signed his last contract with Arsenal on February 1st, 2018, for three and a half years, which means it was supposed to expire this summer. However, his importance to the team dropped rapidly since that moment, eventually reaching the point at which he was completely frozen out of the squad at the start of this season, and consequently not registered to play either in the Premier League or the Europa League in the first half of the campaign.

Ozil often spoke about seeing out his £350,000-per-week contract regardless, obviously hoping he would be offered a chance of redemption in the spring. But it seems Arteta hasn’t changed his mind and still has no intention of allowing the German to return to his team. With that in mind, Ozil appears to have softened his stance about not leaving early and is now prepared to help Arsenal ease their wage bill, and to try and get his career back on track.

Strong links with Fenerbahce have recently appeared, with both Ozil and the Turkish club openly adding to the hype with their mutual praise, and The Athletic’s report suggests there is now an agreement between them, also in principle, about the attacking midfielder becoming a Fenerbahce player this month on a free transfer. To that end, he needs to have his contract with Arsenal terminated, which from their point of view never really seemed like a problem.

After seven and a half years, 254 games, 44 goals, 77 assists, and an overdrawn period of controversy, it seems Mesut Ozil is finally leaving Arsenal.