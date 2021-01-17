Spurs want Eriksen back for the rest of the season

Tottenham Hotspur are keen on bringing Christian Eriksen back from Inter Milan on a loan deal for the rest of the season, and the Denmark international is open to the idea himself, according to Sky Sports.

Eriksen spent six and a half years with Spurs, scoring 69 goals and assisting his teammates on 89 occasions in 305 appearances in all competitions for the club; but he never won any trophies with them. Having been linked with Real Madrid for a while, he eventually joined Inter in January last year, in a deal reportedly worth €27 million, with no more than six months left on his Spurs contract.

However, his move to Italy obviously hasn’t worked out the way he had hoped it would. He has failed to make significant impact for the Nerazzurri and hasn’t been able to impose himself sufficiently on the plans of head coach Antonio Conte. So much so, that both Conte and club CEO Giuseppe Marotta recently stated quite openly that the attacking midfielder could be leaving the club soon.

“Conte has already spoken about it thoroughly. I can just add that we do not certainly have to force a player to stay when he asks to leave,” Marotta said.

Inter are apparently open to the idea of a loan. They believe that Eriksen finding a place where he would play regularly and potentially get his form back would help bump up his market value, and consequently the price they would potentially get for his services in the summer.

However, Inter also want a large loan fee right now – a demand which has apparently put off a number of potential suitors already.