Nampalys Mendy wants Leicester exit

Nampalys has revealed he wants to leave Leicester City.

The defensive midfielder rose through the ranks at AS Monaco and played for OGC Nice for three years, before joining Leicester in 2016 on an initial season-long loan which was later made permanent. He has so far made a total of 80 appearances for the Foxes in all competitions, helping them win the FA Cup last season.

Having represented France at several youth levels, Mendy eventually chose to play as a senior international for Senegal.

“In a club, it’s normal, it’s logical. I would like to leave. I hope it will happen but I have to be patient,” Mendy said at a press conference on international duty.

The contract the 29-year-old signed at the King Power Stadium last summer expires at the end of the 2022-23 season, but it’s hard to imagine Leicester, for whom he has played only once in the Carabao Cup this term, to oppose his wish if a suitable offer arrives in January or next summer.