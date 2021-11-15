Giovanni van Bronckhorst holds Rangers talks to complete managerial merry-go-round

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has held initial talks with Rangers about the vacant managerial spot over the weekend, in what appears to be the latest piece of news regarding a dynamic week or two of sackings and appointments in the UK.

Over in the Premier League, despite many expecting Manchester United to part ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following a stint of poor results and abysmal performances, the Norwegian remains in the Old Trafford dugout. But Tottenham Hotspur recently appointed Antonio Conte to replace the sacked Nuno Espirito Santo, Eddie Howe has been chosen to take over from Steve Bruce at Newcastle, and Dean Smith, recently sacked by Aston Villa, has been appointed as the new manager of Norwich City.

Steven Gerrard is the man who has taken over from Smith at Villa Park, leaving Scottish champions Rangers in search of a new boss as well. Having led the team through an unbeaten 2020-21 season to the league title, Gerrard decided to accept the offer to return to the Premier League.

According to Sky Sports, Rangers have now narrowed their search down to three candidates. While former Rangers midfielder, and AC Milan and Napoli boss Gennaro Gattuso, as well as former Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes, remain considered as alternative options, Van Bronckhorst is believed to be the favourite to land the job. The initial talks between him and the club hierarchy have been positive, revealing that their respective visions of the club’s near future are aligned well.

Nonetheless, Rangers are in no hurry to make the appointment. Despite the schedule ahead being packed with important fixtures, they are determined to get the right man for the job, as opposed to rushing through the process.