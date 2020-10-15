Bruno Fernandes dismisses reports of ‘rift’ with Manchester United boss Solskjaer

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer withdrew Bruno Fernandes at halftime in the team’s shocking 1-6 defeat at home against Tottenham Hotspur, and several reports during the international break claimed the decision caused a rift between the player and the coach.

However, speaking to the press after Portugal’s 3-0 win over Sweden on Wednesday, the attacking midfielder was adamant that such rumours were untrue. He admitted to being disappointed for not being allowed to play on, but he understood when Solskjaer explained that the contest had already been settled and there were plenty of other matches to come.

In the end, Fernandes fired a warning to the journalists:

“Do not use my name, my colleagues or the coach to make trouble at Manchester United,” he said.