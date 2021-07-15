Fiorentina to extend Vlahovic contract

Fiorentina obviously have no intention of parting ways with Dusan Vlahovic this summer. The Serbia international scored 21 goals in 37 Serie A matches in 2020-21, showing fine form for his country as well in that time.

Naturally, his exploits have sparked rumours about interest from clubs across Europe, Tottenham Hotspur most recently. Spurs haven’t been able to acquire a decent alternative to Harry Kane upfront for years now, and they may yet be force to find a replacement for the England captain this summer.

However, according to Fiorentina president Joe Barone, the Serie A club intend to extend Vlahovic’s stay at the Artemio Franchi beyond 2023, when his current deal expires.