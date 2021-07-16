Robert Lewandowski considering Bayern exit

Robert Lewandowski is considering leaving Bayern Munich this summer after eight extremely successful seasons with the Bavarians, as reported by Marc Behrenbeck for Sky in Germany.

The Poland captain helped Borussia Dortmund win the Bundesliga twice in succession (2011, 2012) under current Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, as well as to reach the 2013 Champions League final where they were beaten by Bayern. That summer, he left the Signal Iduna Park to join Bayern, led by current Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola at the time, as a free agent.

Since then, he’s gone on to win the Bundesliga title seven times, the DFB-Pokal four times, the 2020 Champions League, as well as the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup that followed. In all competitions, he has so far scored 294 goals in 329 matches for Bayern, along with 65 assists.

The newly appointed Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann has dismissed rumours about Lewandowski leaving, pointing out that these things have been popping up ever since he joined the club. However, Behrenbeck claims that the 32-year-old striker is indeed giving serious consideration to moving to pastures new. His dream, apparently, is to play for Real Madrid, but he would also be open to a move to the Premier League. Chelsea and Manchester United could make a move if Erling Haaland ends up staying at Dortmund.

But as things stand, like Dortmund, Bayern have no intention of letting their main source of goals leave this summer. His contract at the Allianz Arena has two years left to run.