Pedro Rodriguez Open To Barcelona Return

Spanish winger Pedro Rodriguez once was one of the best wingers in Europe, and an exciting player who was known for showing his best form when the competition was tougher. But he left FC Barcelona to join Chelsea, and he has not been able to repeat what the did at the Camp Not when featuring for the Stamford Bridge outfit.

And now the former Spain international has opened the door for a return to the Liga giants. The 32-year-old has fallen out of favour at Chelsea following Frank Lampard’s arrival, and he is barely seeing consistent first-team minutes. With that in mind, Pedro said he couldn’t rule out a move back to Barcelona if the chance became a reality.

“Everyone knows what I feel for this club”, Pedro said in an interview with Catalunya Sur. For what is worth, Barca boss Ernesto Valverde has opened the door for a potential return from the Spaniard to Camp Nou despite the fact he will be 33 next summer.

“He is a historic player at this club”, Valverde said on Friday, as quoted by Marca. “He is one of the players here with the most club titles. He is at another club and we have to respect him. We will see what the future holds.”

Pedro is available on a free transfer at the end of the season.