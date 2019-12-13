Manchester City Restart Talks To Sign Mikel Oyarzabal

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has always been looking to LaLiga in order to find an upcoming star or a player loaded with potential who can shine in the Premier League. And he has found the latest name that would fit into that category.

We’re talking about Real Sociedad starlet Mikel Oyarzabal. According to a report from Spanish outlet El Confidencial, City believe the 22-year-old could be an ideal long-term replacement for Leroy Sane, who is widely expected to leave the Etihad Stadium and join Bayern Munich sooner than later.

Plus, the Premier League champions might not find Oyarzabal an “expensive” player since he has a £62.5m buyout clause. That’s an amount of money City can easily pay, especially for a young player who is already a full international and thrives week after week in one of the toughest leagues in Europe.

Oyarzabal has registered five goals and four assists in 16 league appearances during the current term. He’s a player who thrives on the tactical side of things, tends to be quite creative but has a keen eye for goal as well. There’s no question he would fit perfectly in City’s scheme, as he can play on either flank with equal ease.