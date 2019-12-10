PSG Considering Sadio Mane If Neymar Leaves Next Summer

Embed from Getty Images

Neymar has been flirting with an exit from PSG every single summer since he joined the French giants, but this summer, that departure might become a reality. Considering Les Parisiens will be tied up due to the Financial Fair Play Rules sooner than later, PSG will probably need to sell a player or two in order to balance their books.

The Brazilian star has been deemed as the odd man out. But PSG have already identified their replacement in case the former Barcelona star leaves the club, as they have set their sights on Liverpool’s Sadio Mane. The Senegal international has been one of the world’s best players over the last 12 months, and he could easily become a replacement for the Brazilian.

Mane won’t be cheap, however, as he is one of the top players in one of the world’s top clubs such as Liverpool. The Reds are probably not looking to part ways with their star winger but if they decide to do so, then Mane would probably become one of the world’s most expensive players.

Eduardo Camavinga, who is only 16 years old, is on the radar for PSG as well. But Mane is expected to be one of the club’s top priorities in case Neymar finds greener pastures next summer.