Lazio president Lotito sets Milinkovic-Savic price

As the contract of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic with Lazio moves into its final 18 months, his future becomes a hotter topic by the day. The 27-year-old midfielder was mostly linked with Manchester United in the past, but now it seems there could be plenty of options for him to consider.

Meanwhile, Lazio president Claudio Lotito has been firm when it comes to the potential price for allowing Milinkovic-Savic to leave the Italian capital. It was previously believed the Serbia international could be sold for €100 million if such an offer arrived, but now Lotito has raised the bar and wants €120m for this particular player.

On the other hand, former Partizan Belgrade, PSV Eindhoven and Chelsea striker Mateja Kezman, who represents Milinkovic-Savic, says the future of his client would be discussed with the relevant people at the club after the upcoming World Cup. At the moment, Milinkovic-Savic is obviously focused on helping Lazio as much as possible before going to represent his country at the tournament in Qatar. With Brazil, Switzerland and Cameroon drawn in the same group as Serbia, it will be a good opportunity for him to showcase his quality and tickle the fancy of potential suitors.

Milinković-Savić’s agent Kezman on potential transfer: “Sergej has just 18 months left on his contract, we will have to discuss about his situation with Lazio after the World Cup”, tells CorSport. 🚨🇷🇸 #transfers Lazio president Lotito was clear: he wants €120m for Milinković. pic.twitter.com/ukwLs9kOnR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 13, 2022

Having started his professional career at Vojvodina, Milinkovic-Savic spent one season with KRC Genk before joining Lazio for a reported fee of €12 million in 2015. Since then, he’s gone on to represent the Serie A club in 307 matches in all competitions, scoring 62 goals and producing 59 assists.