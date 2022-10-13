Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi ready to help Enock Mwepu following forced retirement

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Enock Mwepu has been forced to retire due to a hereditary heart problem which would have put his life in danger had he continued playing competitive football.

However, the 24-year-old has shown resilience and despite not being able to play anymore, he wants to stay within football, in one capacity or another.

“Some dreams, however, come to an end, so it is with sadness that I announce the need to hand up my boots because of the medical advice I have received,” a part of Mwepu’s announcement said. “This is, however, not the end of my involvement in football, I plan to stay involved in some capacity.”

Asked about the situation, obviously devastating for Mwepu, De Zerbi vowed to help the now former midfielder with any future plans involving football that he may have.

“I wrote a message, to him, two or three days ago, and I said I am always ready to listen to what Enock wants to be and what he wants to do. I am ready to help him,” De Zerbi said ahead of Brighton’s trip to Brentford on Friday.