PSG: Donnarumma, Navas, Di Maria latest

There’s plenty of speculation surrounding the players of Paris Saint-Germain as we approach the opening day of the summer transfer window. The name mentioned the most in that aspect is, unsurprisingly, Kylian Mbappe, but the 23-year-old forward is certainly not the only one whose future is yet to be decided.

Gianluigi Donnarumma has no intention of leaving the French capital any time soon, and according to Fabrizio Romano, the Italy international will be named as the regular No.1 option between the posts from next season. That, of course, means Keylor Navas will see his game-time reduced, and not only is the 35-year-old Costa Rica international open to leaving the club, but PSG are also open to offers for his services, with two years left on his contract at the moment.

This season, the two goalkeepers have shared the role almost equally, with Navas appearing 25 times between the posts, and Donnarumma 23.

Meanwhile, Angel Di Maria appears set to leave the Parc des Princes as a free agent at the end of the season. Having arrived from Manchester United in 2015 for over €60 million, the 34-year-old has so far made a total of 293 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 91 goals and making 118 assists.

This season, however, the 121-cap Argentina international has only hit the back of the opposition net three times, along with eight assists in 29 matches. As things stand at the moment, no discussions over a new deal for him are being planned, and Juventus are reportedly interested in bringing him to Turin this summer.