Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo has no intention of leaving Manchester United this summer, according to The Times, despite the recent speculation about the 37-year-old forward potentially wanting to cut his second spell at Old Trafford short due to the fact that they won’t be playing in the Champions League next season.

Having had extremely successful spells with Real Madrid and Juventus and won the Ballon d’Or five times, Ronaldo returned to United after an absence of 12 years last summer to help the club that arguably turned him into a world-class player in the first place in their moment of need. He signed a two-year contract (with the club having the option to extend it by 12 months more), and though some thought he would leave halfway through, he’s apparently determined to stay put and do his best in what he will be hoping will be a new era under Erik ten Hag.

Ronaldo has made a total of 39 appearances for United this season, scoring 24 goals – 14 more than the next best man at the club, Bruno Fernandes. And yet, there were some who believed United would be better off next season without him, interestingly enough.

Speaking about the incoming manager, Ronaldo recently pointed out that Ten Hag would need to be given time to turn things around at the club, calling for patience from the fans and the club hierarchy when evaluating the work of the Dutch coach.

“I know that he has done a fantastic job at Ajax and that he is an experienced coach, but we have to give him time,” the Portuguese superstar told the club’s official website. “Things should change how he wants them to. If you do well, all of Manchester United will succeed, so I wish him all the best.

“We are all happy and enthusiastic [about his arrival], not just as players but as fans as well. We have to believe that next year we can win trophies.”