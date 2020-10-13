Depay expects further Barcelona interest

Barcelona were heavily linked with Olympique Lyon forward Memphis Depay towards the end of the summer transfer window, but for one reason or another, the move did not happen, despite the Catalan club offloading Luis Suarez to Atletico Madrid.

Nonetheless, Depay expects Barcelona to renew their interest in his services, either in January or at the end of the season, according to AS. He had already agreed personal terms, being keen on working with Ronald Koeman again, but the two clubs failed to reach an agreement. The player himself later said that ‘certain rules’ prevented the move from going ahead.

Being 26 years old and in the final year of his contract with Lyon, Depay believes his price will soon become extremely attractive to clubs all over, and in the summer, of course, he will become a free agent. If Koeman is still in the Camp Nou dugout when that moment comes, his move to Barcelona would almost appear inevitable.

At the moment though, Depay still refuses to rule any possibility out, even staying at Lyon past the expiration date on his current deal. But in all honesty, that seems highly unlikely unless some unexpected turn of events should influence his future over the course of this season.

Be that as it may, Barcelona appear set for a major change in style come next summer. The most important factor here is, naturally, the extremely high probability that Lionel Messi will leave. The Argentine superstar already tried to force a way out but eventually settled down, refusing to take the club to court over the validity of his €700 million release clause.

But like Depay, he will be a free agent after this season, and when he goes, a lot of the on-pitch responsibility he so admirably bears will have to be distributed throughout the rest of the team.