CONFIRMED: West Ham sign Craig Dawson on loan from Watford

West Ham United have completed and confirmed the signing of Craig Dawson from Watford. The defender has joined the Hammers on an initial season-long loan at the end of which the club has the option of turning the deal into a permanent one.

Our new No.15… pic.twitter.com/l6hdfLvty6 — West Ham United (@WestHam) October 12, 2020

The arrival of the 29-year-old to London Stadium is likely a result of manager David Moyes’ reported long-standing desire to strengthen his centre-back department.

Dawson recently fell down the pecking order at Watford under new boss Vladimir Ivic, and the Hornets have now also completed the acquisitions of defenders Francisco Sierralta and William Troost-Ekong.

Dawson could make his West Ham debut this week against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.