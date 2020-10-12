Barcelona confident of Marc-Andre ter Stegen renewing his contract

Marc-Andre ter Stegen is currently under contract with Barcelona until the summer of 2022, but he has occasionally been linked with departure from the Camp Nou in the last year or so.

There is no denying the fact that the Catalan giants are going through a heavy crisis at the moment. They came very close to losing their talisman and captain Lionel Messi this summer, and even though the Argentine superstar eventually stayed put, there are still signs of disagreements between him and the club’s hierarchy, most notably president Josep Maria Bartomeu. Striker Luis Suarez has left the club and joined Atletico Madrid, Arturo Vidal now plays for Inter Milan, and fellow midfielder Ivan Rakitic has returned to Sevilla.

However, it seems the German goalkeeper won’t be following them through the exit door just yet, with the club confident of getting the 28-year-old to sign a new contract soon, according to Marca.