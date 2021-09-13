Liverpool prepare January swoop for Karim Adeyemi?

There has been a lot of talk about an apparent lack of transfer activities this summer from Liverpool. They sold a number of fringe players, including the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri and Harry Wilson.

With Divock Origi far from his best for a long time, there is a general feeling that Jurgen Klopp could have used another forward in his squad, but it didn’t happen.

However, according to reports in England and Spain, the Merseysiders are working on an offer for RB Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi, aiming to sign him in January. The 19-year-old has also been on the radar of Barcelona, having scored six goals in seven Austrian Bundesliga matches so far this season.