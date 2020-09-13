Kylian Mbappe tells PSG he wants to leave next summer

According to The Times, Kylian Mbappe has informed Paris Saint-Germain that he wants to leave next summer.

Arguably the hottest prospect of world football today, Mbappe has four La Liga titles (one with AS Monaco, three with PSG), two French Cups and two French League Cups, as well as the World Cup with France, all under his belt before turning 22, and he came very close to winning the Champions League as well as PSG reached the final of the elite club competition this year for the first time.

It’s hardly surprising that such a player has been heavily linked with Real Madrid. Last summer, Real postponed their move for his services after spending over €300 million on new players, and this time around the financial consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic have left them completely inactive in the market. It remains to be seen to what degree they’ll be able to recover by the end of 2020/21.

Apart from Los Blancos, reports also linked Mbappe with Liverpool, particularly after his enthusiastic depiction of the Premier League champions back in January.

“What Liverpool do in this moment is amazing,” he said.

“They’re like a machine, they’ve found a rhythm and are like ‘we play again, we play again’. When you watch you think everything’s easy, but that’s not easy. The guys are focused, they play games every three days and they win, they win, they win.

“Performances like they have been having don’t just happen. To be as ruthless as they have been would come from lots of hard work in training and from having a very good manager.”

As for Liverpool themselves, manager Jurgen Klopp was earlier asked about the prospect of signing Mbappe, but even though his praise for the player rose through the roof, he admitted in was financially impossible for the club to acquire the young Frenchman.

Apparently, Mbappe would also be willing to consider Manchester United as his next destination.

His contract with the Ligue 1 champions expires in 2022.