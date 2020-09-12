Olivier Giroud not interested in Juventus rumours

In an interview with Telefoot, Olivier Giroud has rubbished reports linking him to a move to Juventus and claims he’ll stay at Chelsea this summer and fight for his place.

The 33-year-old striker left Arsenal to join Chelsea in January 2018, and the reasons for his move across London were mostly put down to his unhappiness with not being a regular starter. However, he hasn’t exactly been nailed down as such at Chelsea either, even though his performances arguably warranted such a status.

Giroud’s contract at Stamford Bridge has entered its final 12 months, and unless they sell him or agree a new deal with him, the Blues will risk losing him on a free transfer next summer. Further more, Chelsea have seriously strengthened their attacking ranks in this window with the acquisitions of winger Hakim Ziyech from Ajax, striker Timo Werner from RB Leipzig and versatile forward Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen. Meanwhile Michy Batshuayi has joined Crystal Palace on loan.

Nonetheless, Giroud intends to stay at the club, aiming to establish a partnership in attack with Werner, whom he believes to have a different set of qualities to his own. He said he was surprised to learn about the rumours linking him with the Serie A champions and was very clear in his claim that there was no truth in them. He insists he is a Chelsea player and very happy in the British capital, and adds that the great end to 2019/20 he had was not so he could leave now.