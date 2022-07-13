Chelsea agree Kalidou Koulibaly transfer

Chelsea have reached an agreement with Napoli over the proposed transfer of Kalidou Koulibaly, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Serie A have accepted an offer of €40 million, add-ons included, for the services of the 31-year-old, whose current contract with them has just under a year left to run.

Koulibaly joined Napoli from KRC Genk in 2014 for a reported fee of around €8 million, and since then, the powerful centre-back has gone on to represent the club on 317 occasions, finding the opposition net 14 times. Standing 6’2” tall, he’s still extremely quick for his frame, and quite difficult to get past by any means. His quality, experience, determination and strength make him an excellent option to replace Antonio Rudiger in Thomas Tuchel’s team, after the Germany international left Stamford Bridge to join Real Madrid as a free agent. Chelsea also lost the services of Andreas Christensen, who has gone to Barcelona, also without compensation.

Koulibaly hasn’t been written about as a target for Chelsea nearly as much as Sevilla’s Jules Kounde, who would’ve represented a different option, but the talks between the English and the Spanish club reportedly hit a vast stumbling block. It was therefore imperative for Chelsea to turn elsewhere for defensive reinforcements and get an incoming deal for the department over the line as soon as possible. The season starts early this year, and the preparations are well underway.

Real were also credited with interest in Koulibaly, who has 62 caps as a Senegal international under his belt, some time ago. The same can be said of other top clubs, including Manchester United, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.