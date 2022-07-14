Ousmane Dembele signs new Barcelona contract

Following the expiration of his old contract and much speculation about his future, Ousmane Dembele has signed a new two-year deal with Barcelona.

The winger was in a notable standoff against the club for months, refusing to recommit under reduced terms while the club were reportedly out in pursuit of expensive reinforcements, players who would cost much in terms of both transfer fees and wages.

Meanwhile, head coach Xavi Hernandez gradually restored Dembele as a regular member of his team, and the French winger repaid his trust with fine performances as Barcelona finished second to arch-rivals Real Madrid in La Liga last season. Xavi also spoke frequently about Dembele, stressing that he would love the 25-year-old to stay put.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are on the verge of signing Raphinha from Leeds United to strengthen the competition for the wide attacking roles further. The transfer will reportedly cost them €58 million as the guaranteed amount, with another €7m to come in the form of add-ons.

The Catalans are also in talks with Manchester United over a possible sale of Frenkie De Jong. The 20-time English champions are under the command of Erik ten Hag, who used to work with De Jong at Ajax and is keen to reunite with the Netherlands international at Old Trafford. The money Barcelona receive from that piece of business is likely to prove extremely important as they struggle to stay competitive amid a heavy financial crisis. It is believed that the two clubs have already reached an agreement, but De Jong is apparently still hoping to stay at the Camp Nou.