CONFIRMED: Raheem Sterling joins Chelsea from Manchester City

Chelsea have completed and confirmed the signing of Raheem Sterling from Manchester City, in a deal reportedly worth £47.5 million in total.

The Premier League champions have undergone notable changes in their attacking department, with Sterling following Gabriel Jesus through the exit door after the Brazilian joined Arsenal. Meanwhile, Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez have arrived from Borussia Dortmund and River Plate, respectively.

Sterling’s career has been very fruitful after he left Liverpool for City in 2015, winning four Premier League titles, five League Cups and one FA Cup. In total, he made 337 appearances for the Sky-Blues, scoring 131 goals and producing 94 assists.

Nonetheless, the 27-year-old has been worried about the prospect of a lack of game-time following Haaland’s arrival, and Guardiola is known for his willingness to allow dissatisfied players to leave.

Chelsea have been keen on strengthening their wide attacking positions and have been credited with strong interest in Leeds United’s Raphinha. But with the Brazil international reportedly on his way to Barcelona, Sterling, who has 77 England caps under his belt, is obviously more than a good alternative.