Brighton interested in Marc Cucurella

Brighton and Hove Albion are interested in signing Marc Cucurella from Getafe, according to Brighton-based newspaper The Argus.

Cucurella is a product of the famous Barcelona academy, ‘La Masia’. He spent some time on loan with SD Eibar and joined Getafe in 2019, also on an initial loan, which was made permanent a year later for a reported fee of €10 million.

The 22-year-old is a versatile left-sided player, capable of playing left-back or as a winger, but preferring a role in midfield. In 2020-21 he started 37 La Liga matches for Getafe, scoring three times and assisting twice. He also made two substitute appearances in the Copa del Rey.

It is believed there is a £15m release clause in his contract, which has three years left to run.